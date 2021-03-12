Connoisseur Host Helps People With Depression

Brian Orlando, morning man at Connoisseur Media’s 94.3 The Shark on Long Island is on a mission to help people struggling with depression. First Orlando wrote a song, after his hero Chris Cornell of Soundgarden took his own life in 2017.

The goal of the song was to shine a light on the topic of suicide and to show how music can help heal. Then, according to the TBR Newsletter, Orlando teamed up with several artists to record a video of the song, which they cut at The 1940’s Brewery Company on Long Island. The video starred fellow Shark DJ Ashley Massaro. Massaro, who was also a WWE star for several years would take her own life weeks before the video was released at the age of 39.

1940’s Brewing Co. owner Jon Brengel approached Orlando about creating a beer and a logo that he hopes can save lives. The new citrus New England India IPA beer was crafted last month.

According to TBR the label features a concert setting, with hands reaching up (to the singer or symbolizing reaching out for help). Crinkled paper decorates the background, symbolizing every note written and never sent. In red ink, it reminds anyone looking, “With music, you are never alone.”

Orlando said there is always going to be a stigma about drinking, “But the truth of the matter is, breweries like this are just the places to go to and be together — listen to some good music and be with good people.”

