Eastlan Adds 3 More Markets

For the Spring of 2021 Eastlan Ratings will be producing ratings for Syracuse, NY, Cumberland MD and Prairie View TX. Eastlan, a smaller market ratings service, will deliver its Spring 2021 books to these markets on July 28.
