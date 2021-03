Another sign the tide is turning. Salem Media reported Q4 same station broadcast revenue decreased only 4% to $47.7 million from $49.8 million in Q4 of 2019. Broadcast revenue increased 5.9% compared to the third quarter of 2020.

Digital media revenue increased 14.5% to $11.2 million from $9.8 million. Digital revenue made up 28% of Salem’s Q4 2020 revenue.

For the year Salem’s same station net broadcast revenue decreased 5.9% to $175.4 million from $186.4 million in 2019.