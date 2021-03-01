Selling Radio in Hawaii

Pacific Media Group has named Kamuela Kanekoa Local Sales Manager for their Oahu-based radio operations which includes 4 stations. Kanekoa has been working for Pacific on the Oahu market for 9 years.

“Kamu is a compassionate individual with the perfect talents to lead our team,” says Joshua Mednick, Chief Revenue Officer and Regional Vice President of Pacific Media Group. “Our decision to promote from within is reflective of Pacific Media Group’s commitment to the dedicated individuals that genuinely care about the success of our business partners. Being a local media company, all our people are right here in the communities we serve. Kamu has been a part of the fabric of the Oahu media market for many years and his accomplishments have earned him this appointment.” Kanekoa serves Pacific Media Group with a passion for radio and a wealth of experience that includes serving in positions as promotions director, online content director, and senior media consultant.

“When I first started in radio, it was all about the music. Then it quickly became about the people. As with many businesses in Hawaii, over time, the people you work with become family and I have been blessed to have found many additional sisters and brothers,” says Kanekoa. “We are in an amazing position to service Oahu with entertaining live and local morning shows; experienced, responsive and creative programming, production, traffic, business and sales departments. Together we create a synergy that is palpable, and I see our stations and partners growing to even greater heights.”