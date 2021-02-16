Tim Ryan Will Continue Analyzing For Radio

The San Francisco 49ers have extended the contract of color analyst Tim Ryan through the 2025 season. Ryan will continue to work with Voice of the 49ers Greg Papa, who joined the 49ers in 2019. 49ers games are heard on KNBR in San Francisco.
Tim Ryan is solid. Greg Papa is over dramatical if that’s a word. Maybe juvenile in his presentation during games would be more accurate. Yet his regular air shifts are just fine. We get that excitement is important during game broadcasts but not the corn pone he pushes. If Papa toned it down they would be a great team. He probably won’t. Too bad.