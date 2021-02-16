PBJ Drive Underway In Tulsa

Cox Media Group Tulsa radio stations have started the week-long Spread the Love drive. Partnering with the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma the four station group is collecting peanut butter and jelly.

“It is startling to hear that one in three children in our communities are unsure from where their next meal is coming,” said Cathy Gunther, MVP. “The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma is doing some heavy lifting to keep people fed during such uncertain times, and we are happy to pitch in and encourage our listeners to help.”

More than 1,300 pounds of peanut butter and jelly have been collected since the campaign started three years ago. CMG Tulsa includes: 103.3 The Eagle, 102.3 KRMG, Mix 96.5, and K95.5.

The Oklahoma based Reasor’s Grocery store chain is participating in the drive.