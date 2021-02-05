Timberwolves Stick With WCCO

830 WCCO (WCCO-AM) will stay the flagship station for Timberwolves NBA basketball. The Twin Cities Entercom station has served as the radio home of the team since 2011.

“This season we are excited to not only expand our distribution, but also try new content platforms that utilize our incredible talent and give fans an insider’s view into the Timberwolves,” said Shannon Knoepke, SVP/MM, Entercom Minneapolis.

“As one of the top stations in the country with a tremendous history of Minnesota basketball, we are thrilled to announce a new partnership that includes new multi-channel distribution and fresh initiatives that will entertain fans for years to come,” said Ethan Casson, CEO, Minnesota Timberwolves.

Alan Horton, who recently called his 1,000th game, is in the midst of his 14th season as the Wolves play-by-play announcer. New this season, 830 WCCO will expand its coverage of the Timberwolves with special programming featuring both Timberwolves and WCCO personalities.