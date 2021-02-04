iHeart Strikes Deal With NHL Team

Some Columbus Blue Jackets games will be heard on iHeartMedia’s Alternative Rocker in Columbus. The station will air games when WBNS/97.1 The Fan, owned by RadioOhio, does not carry the games.

“We are extremely excited about this partnership with a great Columbus brand and franchise,” Michael McCoy, senior vice president of programming for iHeartMedia Markets Group, said in the release. “We look forward to working together to bring The 5th Line game broadcasts and expanding our relationship with the Blue Jackets.”