Szabo Celebrates 50 Years of Collecting

The media collection company, started by Pete Szabo, began with four employees and a handful of clients. Today, 50 years later, Szabo has thousands of clients.

“When I joined my brother Pete in 1975, I couldn’t imagine the changes that have happened in the media profession,” said Robin Szabo, president, Szabo Associates. “We have grown up with the industry and are intimately familiar with media finance. We could not be where we are today without our loyal clients, and I’m so grateful for their friendship and business.”

Today the company includes specialists in television, including digital and linear advertising and distribution mediums, entertainment production, syndication, and licensing. They also work with radio stations including networks, reps, syndicators, and digital services. Print services cover newspapers, magazines, and out-of-home media.