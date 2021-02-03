Radio is Canceling Morgan Wallen

iHeartMedia, Entercom, Beasley and Cumulus have all pulled country star Morgan Wallen’s music after Wallen was caught on video using a racial slur. The video that has Wallen in hot water was recorded by Wallen’s neighbors, showing him yelling profanities after a night out partying in Nashville, including the N-word.

Wallen, one of the most popular country artists today, issued a statement after the incident went public: “I’m embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.”

Here are the statements provided by radio so far…

iHeartMedia: “In light of Morgan Wallen’s recent actions involving the use of a racial slur, we have made the decision to remove his music and content from our stations effective immediately.”

Entercom: In light of Morgan Wallen’s recent use of a racial slur, we’ve discussed the incident with our Country brand leadership team and together have made the decision to remove Morgan’s music from Entercom’s playlists.

Beasley Media: “We were deeply saddened and disappointed to hear of the recent comment made by Morgan Wallen. Beasley is a company that celebrates diversity, equity and inclusion. We have pulled his music from our seven country stations’ playlists.”