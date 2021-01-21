Cumulus Promotes Sales Team Members

Cumulus has made some changes to its sales leadership team. Ron Russo has been appointed President, Sales at Westwood One, and Rafe D’Amico has been promoted to SVP, President of National Sales.

Russo will be responsible for the network sales and sales planning organizations. D’Amico will be responsible for leading the Cumulus Radio Station Group’s national spot team and managing the relationship with Katz Radio Group.

In addition, Brandon Berman, EVP Sales and Sports Partnerships at Westwood One, expands beyond his current oversight of the Midwest region and Westwood One Sports sales, to assume responsibility for the Northeast region as well.

Also, Kim Bryant, EVP of Sales for the West and Southwest regions at Westwood One, picks up responsibility for the Southeast region. Plus, Adam Shifrin has been promoted to VP, Sports Sales and Marketing at Westwood One.

“Westwood One is extremely fortunate to have a group of sales executives poised to lead the team forward seamlessly,” said Suzanne Grimes, Westwood One President. “I’m thrilled to announce these well-deserved promotions that will enable us to manage through this challenging pandemic with confidence, commitment, resilience and results.”