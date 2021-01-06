MIW Looking For Mentoring Candidates

The application window for the 2021 Mildred Carter Mentoring Program is open. The program is offered by The Mentoring & Inspiring Women in Radio Group.

“The MIW’s Mildred Carter Mentoring Program has been instrumental in providing guidance, leadership, and bridging connections within the industry,” said Lindsay Adams, Program Chair and VP of National Partnerships for Entercom. “From personal experience, I can attest It’s an invaluable experience that helps shape and curate career paths and potential.”

Four candidates from the radio broadcasting industry within the sales, marketing, programming, and digital disciplines; will be selected for the 2021 program. Established in 2002, the MIW’s heritage annual mentoring initiative connects mentees with accomplished women recognized as leaders, mentors, and game-changers within all aspects of radio broadcasting.

vCreative, a provider of media workflow solutions, is sponsoring the program for the second consecutive year. The deadline to apply is January 29, 2021. Application information can be found Here.