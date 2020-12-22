The Light At The End Of The Tunnel

The Economic Forecasting: Revenue Trends and Expectations for 2021 panel at Radio Ink Forecast Live! covered a wide spectrum of things the savvy radio account exec needs to keep in their sights in the new year. The panel last year predicted disruption and that happened; however our panel is optimistic about opportunities in 2021.

Moderator Susan Larkin, COO Entercom posed the question on what radio should be excited about when the calendar turns.

Danielle Atanda, Managing Director/Business Lead, OMD, USA-“Advertisers are building in the ability to not just use a static campaign and that opens up other opportunities. Looking for influencers in audio is crucial. The orginal influencers are DJs. We need to look how we can pull that out to a local and national level.”

Christine Travaglini, President Katz Radio Group-“We should be excited about radios resiliency. It’s been a crazy year and you just need to look for the silver linings. There is a light at the end of the tunnel so that is what we need to be excited about in 21.”

Jeanne-Marie Condo, EVP/General Manager, Skyview Networks-“We need to remember that radio is a massive, huge base to start with. You look at all of the emerging categories that have opened up. the biggest story is the new advertisers who came on in a very difficult year. That was unexpected. You look at them continuing and there are a lot of fresh influencers coming into the market.”

Brian Wieser, Global President/Business Intelligence, GroupM-“The interest in the national advertising community in radio is something that radio sales execs should be ready to capitalize on. If the products are in line podcasting to extend advertising is wide open. That’s a sizzle for the medium.”

Susan Larkin-“Our ability to create premium content and engage a very strong influencer network and engage our audiences at scale with those reach numbers. I think you can capitalize on that and find marketing solutions that are holistic for out advertisers and have the ability to show attribution that radio works. We can gain share in what will be a tough marketpalce.”

The discussion also includes information on mixing audio and digital campaigns for success; how national is working to be local; how demos are changing and ways how addressable data is changing the marketplace.

