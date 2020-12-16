DC Radiothon Nets $257K

El Zol 107.9’s (WLZL-FM) “Radiotón de Children’s National” in Washington D.C. raised more than $257,000. The money benefits Children’s National Hospital, part of the Children’s Miracle Network.

“This is the work we do that makes us most proud each year – giving back to our local community,” said Ivy Savoy-Smith, SVP/MM, Entercom Washington D.C. “Even during a pandemic and challenging economy, our listeners responded with generosity, allowing us to support the hospital’s mission of providing premier pediatric care to those in need.”

The amount donated during the 13th annual radiothon brought the overall fundraising total to more than $5 million since 2008.