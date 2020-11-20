DTS Now Offers Song Lyrics

Using LyrricFind’s catalogue, DTS now offers access, through its DTS Connected Radio, to the most complete, multi-language lyrics catalogue. LyricFind works directly with music publishers and powers many music content platforms.

DTS Connected Radio combines over-the-air radio with IP delivered content for more personalized in-vehicle entertainment experience and is scheduled to launch in a range of 2021 vehicles.

“We are pleased to be the first and only digital audio solution in our industry to offer this feature globally, which has emerged as a critical automaker requirement. Not only will lyrics further enhance the in-car radio/audio listening experience, but it can also significantly increase engagement,” said Bob Dillon, senior vice president, Connected Radio at Xperi.