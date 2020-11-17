Congratulations Gordon Deal

This week Compass Media Networks host Gordon Deal celebrates his 15th year as host of This Morning –America’s First News with Gordon Deal. And, Deal is now heard on 300 stations across the country.

Deal said, “With a short attention span like mine, it’s hard to imagine doing the same thing for 15 minutes, let alone 15 years. There’s a lot of pressure and responsibility, especially now with 300 affiliates, but having an exceptional team to work with every day and the support of Compass Media Networks means waking up at 2:30 a.m. can actually be interesting and exhilarating.”

“In the history of our medium, very few shows have achieved over 300 affiliates,’ said Peter Kosann, CEO/Founder of Compass Media Networks. “Kudos to everyone at Compass Media Networks for reaching this goal and special thanks to Gordon Deal for his leadership and voice.”