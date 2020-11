According to Borrell & Associates the number one reason the majority of businesses stopped spending money on advertising in 2020 has to do with the virus. 44% of the advertisers Borrell surveyed blamed their pause on the virus.

CEO Gordon Borrell says while COVID-19 was the main reason, the problems represented by the blue bars are systemic and won’t naturally dissipate. “When the rebound comes, those who ignored the systemic issues may not feel as much joy.”