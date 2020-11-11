Rosenworcel Says Its Time For FCC To Pause

Democratic FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel called on her colleagues at The FCC to abide by the call from U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Energy and Commerce Chairman Frank Pallone, and Subcommittee on Communications and Technology Chairman Mike Doyle to pause controversial activity during the transition.

“I welcome the letter from Chairman Pallone and Chairman Doyle. Historically, the FCC has honored the transfer of power from one Administration to the next by pausing any controversial activity. I urge FCC Chairman Ajit Pai to follow this past practice in order to ensure an orderly transition of agency affairs. I look forward to continuing to work on the routine and consensus matters currently before the agency.”