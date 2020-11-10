One Night Only. And What A Lineup!

iHeart’s WBWL in Boston has organized quite an event to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Along with the Boston NBC-TV affiliate, The Bull dialed up a few of their country friends who will perform on Saturday, November 21.

Here’s the lineup

· Kane Brown

· Old Dominion

· Maren Morris

· Kelsea Ballerini

· Jon Pardi

· Brett Eldredge

· Jimmie Allen

· Lauren Alaina

· special guest host Chrissy Metz, star of NBC’s This Is Us.

The radio event will be hosted by The Bull’s Colton Bradford, Amanda Jo, and Jessica, all to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Get more info HERE.