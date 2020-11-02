Benztown Backs Movember

Benztown has kicked off the 10th Annual Radio Industry Movember Effort. The event is designed to raise funds for and awareness of men’s health issues.

The company is inviting radio and audio professionals, shows, stations and companies serving the radio industry to join Benztown in growing mustaches, getting active or kicking a bad habit, or hosting a Mo-ment to raise funds and awareness for men’s health and prostate cancer through the Movember Foundation.

Benztown is donating $50 to the Movember Foundation on behalf of each new member sign-up that comes from the radio industry, up to $1,000. Individuals, shows and companies are invited to join the Benztown Movember team.