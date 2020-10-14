Beasley Host Passes at Age 62

Jeff Anderson hosted nights on KKLZ-FM in Las Vegas. He died Friday, October 9. The company says it was due to health-related complications. Anderson worked in the Las Vegas market for 25 years and was inducted into the Nevada Broadcasters’ Hall of Fame in 2008.

The Wichita, Kansas native joined Beasley in 2006 as the midday personality at KKLZ-FM. After the station flipped from the classic rock to classic hits format, he moved to evenings and took on the role of production director. In addition, upon initially arriving in Las Vegas in the late 80’s, Jeff originality worked at 96.3 KKLZ before moving on to 107.5 KFBI (now KXTE).

“Jeff Anderson was the consummate radio pro and could do it all,” said KKLZ-FM Program Director and Morning Personality Mike O’Brian. “He was a great co-worker, an amazing friend to all and was always willing to go that extra mile. Jeff will truly be missed by everyone.”