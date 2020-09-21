Mr. Master Renews With Premiere

Software and automation company Mr. Master has renewed its exclusive sales agreement with Premiere Networks. Premiere will continue to exclusively sell all ad inventory acquired through local station barter agreements for Mr. Master’s AIM software.

Stu Jacobs, President of Mr. Master, said “We are thrilled to be continuing our relationship with Premiere Networks. Since we first started working with Premiere, we have more than doubled our affiliates, reached the pivotal milestone of processing more than one million spots a week and dramatically increased verifiable compliance of those spots. As we continue to expand and grow our reach, Premiere Networks is the perfect partner to continue managing our ad inventory.”

President of Premiere Networks Julie Talbot said she was delighted to extend the partnership with Mr. Master. “Their AIM software and its supporting utilities are a must-have for stations, group owners and networks. As the amount of AIM-processed spots increase, so does the immediate and accurate compliance received – a major benefit for us and advertisers alike. We look forward to sharing AIM with even more stations.”