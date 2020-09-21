CRS Webinar Looks At Music Industry

The next installment of CRS360, will pivot toward the music industry. Record Labels: 20 Things We’ve Learned In ’20, will examine how it has learned to expose, engage, and further develop artists and music during Covid times.

A panel of experts in promotion, marketing, digital, and social media executives from the Nashville label community will share insights, ideas and practices that might remain when “the new normal” settles in. To accommodate the information the webinar will be expanded to 75 minutes

“It’s an understatement to say the past six months have been disruptive, for obvious reasons, but a positive unintended consequence has been a period of innovation and creativity perhaps never seen before in our business,” said RJ Curtis, Executive Director, CRB. “We’re excited and proud to shine the spotlight on our label friends, and the incredible work they’re doing every day for their respective artists.”

More information on Record Labels: 20 Things We’ve Learned In ’20, can be found Here.