MPR Fires It’s Only Black Host

Minnesota Public Radio has fired y black classical music host Garrett McQueen. McQueen announced he was fired on host Facebook page. He was changing out music in the MPR format, without approval, that he believed was more diverse.

McQueen told MPR News, “When things happened in the news or when there were hours of programming that only represented dead white men, I would take it upon myself to change that. That always got lots of really positive feedback, but it’s not exactly what protocol calls for.”

In a statement a day after McQueen’s announcement, MPR president Duchesne Drew and APM president Dave Kansas said the company’s decision was “not sudden and came after several conversations with Garrett.”

“The warnings presented to Garrett were not tied to his choice of music or the reasons for his unauthorized changes to playlists,” they wrote in the statement Friday. “The manner in which he made changes is what caused an issue. We have a process in place for changing playlists, and that process exists to maintain our more than 200 partner stations’ compliance with the Digital Millennium Copyright Act and to ensure royalties are properly paid for the music played.”