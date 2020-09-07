Host Hopes For “Calm Conversation”

This month marks the 50th Anniversary of In Black America, heard on a dozen NPR affiliate stations nationwide. John L. Hanson Jr. has hosted the program, that originates from the studios of KUT 90.5 in Austin, TX, for four decades.

Talking with Radio Ink, Hanson believes radio has a tremendous chance to help bring about change. The radio veteran sees his role as facilitating, as he puts it, “a calm conversation.”

Radio Ink: We live in a very divisive time. How can radio change that?

Hanson: I try to bring a level of understanding to the airwaves. I think that is what’s being lost in the paradigm; the understanding.

Radio has a unique opportunity now in that it can bring different voices together to have a calm conversation. Although we are all living in this virtual reality type of business, radio still has the power to access individuals with various ideas and viewpoints.

I recently interviewed San Diego Pastor Miles McPherson, author of The Third Option, and he brought up some good points. He said we all have our blind spots and until we are truly willing to accept what those blind spots are and try to adjust and acknowledge them; we are going to continue to repeat the same cycle over and over and over again.

He’s basically saying that everyone has their own individual biases; and nothing will change for the good until we can have a calm conversation.

Radio Ink: You have been in radio since the mid-70s. Have the changes you’ve experienced and seen, been good or bad for the business?

Hanson: One thing I loved about radio when I was growing up in Detroit is that you had the full gamut on the air. You had music, you had news, you had sports. It was all there and it was local. You didn’t have to go searching for it. Then on Sunday you were going to get some Public Affairs programming.

I think the worst change was when they stopped requiring stations to do Public Affairs programs. So now it’s mostly music, very little news on most stations; and hardly any Public Affairs.

Also, now you have a handful of companies owning most of the broadcast properties. You know I can understand the business model but in the long term you’re putting people out of work; and then you have no local connection anymore. There is no local flavor.

It took the personality out of radio and I blame the consultants. With their good intentions, they messed up a good thing.

Radio Ink: What does the future hold for John Hanson?

Hanson: As of late its all been Covid-19 and civil unrest. I’m trying my darndest to facilitate what I articulate. To give voices to understanding whats going on.

I’m trying to look at African Americans and celebrate common sense and forward thinking. That’s the best I can do as far as lending my talents to the cause of trying to make America better than it is right now.

In Black America airs at 10:30 PM Tuesdays on home station KUT 90.5. It airs on 12 stations across the country and is available as a podcast.