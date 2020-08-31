Radio Helping Homeless Vets

Radio stations across the nation are joining the effort started by Veterans Matter-National Homeless Veterans Housing Program. From Cardboard to Headboard (#Cardboard2Headboard) has a goal of housing at least 2,000 more homeless veterans.

The stations are working to get the word out about the grassroots effort of Veterans Matter-National Homeless Veterans Housing Program. The organization works with local Veterans Affairs programs to find long term housing for vets living on the street that now face increased danger because of COVID-19.

Mark “Mookie” Andrews at K-100 (WKKO-FM) in Toledo, Ohio, is proud to be part of the effort along with local supporters of the effort.