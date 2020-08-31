iHeart’s BIN Adds Four New Markets

iHeartMedia’s recently launched 24/7 Black Information Network will now be available in Baltimore, Montgomery, Philadelphia and Washington D.C.

iHeart has signed an LMA and Asset Purchase Agreement for WUST-AM in Washington, D.C. and LMAs for WQLL-AM in Baltimore, BIN 99.3 in Montgomery and WTEL-AM in Philadelphia.

These four stations join other BIN markets across the country including stations in Atlanta, Augusta, Charlotte, Cleveland, Columbus – GA, Dayton – OH, Detroit, Greenville, Macon, Minneapolis, Nashville, New Orleans, Norfolk, Riverside, San Francisco, St. Louis and Seattle markets, bringing the total to 21 with more to be announced.

“BIN’s goal has always been to be the most trusted source for news in the Black community, and part of that strategy is of course to be available on both broadcast and digital stations across America,” said Tony Coles, President of BIN: Black Information Network. “We’re thrilled to bring BIN, a full-time news service by and for the Black community, to Baltimore, Montgomery, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. and provide millions of listeners there with both the national and local news that impacts their lives.”