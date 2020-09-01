What’s At Stake For Hispanic Radio in This Election?

The stakes couldn’t be higher or the battle more intense or divisive.

And the potential revenue windfall couldn’t be greater. It’s the countdown to the 2020 election, and the ad stakes for radio and all media are high.

But if this, as some believe, is the “year of the Hispanic voter,” there could be especially big potential for Hispanic radio.

You know the numbers —

Hispanics will be the largest racial or ethnic minority group in the electorate, accounting for just over 13 percent of eligible voters — slightly more than African Americans.

At 28 years, the median age of Hispanics is nearly a full decade younger than that of the U.S. overall.

If the U.S. Latino GDP were considered an economy of its own, it would be the seventh-largest in the world.

By sheer numbers alone, it is increasingly imperative that office seekers get out the vote in Latino and Hispanic communities across the country.



The Moderator

Roger Rafson is VP political/issue advocacy and strategic alliances for Gen Media Partners. He began his career in radio when he was 11 years old, as a studio engineer for high school football games. He first got involved in advertising sales in 1975, selling for Classical WEFM-FM/Chicago. After graduating from the University of Illinois, he sold television advertising in his native Chicago for TeleRep, a national rep firm. In 1982, Rafson founded Commercial Media Sales, a national radio station rep firm for stations in small and medium markets. In 2013, Gen Media Partners bought Commercial Media Sales and brought Rafson on as the political specialist for their rep firms: McGavren Guild, Local Focus Radio, Regional Reps, and Tacher Radio Reps. Gen Media Partners reaches over three-quarters of U.S. Hispanics with their client radio partners.

The Panel

Jason Bailey is president and founder of Sun Broadcast Group, Inc., a national radio sales and syndication company that has been at the forefront of innovation in the national radio space for more than 20 years and has championed new products designed to reshape how radio is programmed, measured, bought, and consumed.

Lorena Chambers, PhD, is CEO of Chambers Lopez Strategies LLC, and is the only Latina — and one of only two women — to have produced broadcast commercials for a U.S. presidential campaign. A top-tier political consultant, she led the development of advertising strategies for I.E. expenditures on behalf of SEIU and PFAW to deliver 71% of Latino voters and re-elect President Obama in 2012.

Senior vice president Mark Fratrik serves as BIA/Kelsey’s chief economist and is responsible for forecasting across all local media segments. He also manages the company’s numerous proprietary databases and conducts primary research on various trends as they affect the broadcasting and related communications industry.

Leo Kivijarv, Ph.D. is vice president, research of PQ Media. Since 2004 Kivijarv has led the PQ Media team in the first ever analysis of total political media buying across all media platforms. Kivijarv is often quoted on political media spending trends and has written analysis of the political environment during federal elections and its impact on the radio industry for the RAB, most recently on the RAB blog.

