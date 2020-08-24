The Rates Remain The Same

The rates radio pays to SESAC for use of works from the SESAC library will not change. The rates for music stations remains 0.2557% of net revenue and the rates for talk stations stays at 0.0575% of revenue. The agreement was reached in arbitration.

RMLC Chairman Salem CEO Ed Atsinger said: “We are pleased to carry forward the terms of the prior agreement with SESAC, which is an efficient path forward for both sides in a music licensing landscape that has become increasingly complex.”

This agreement applies to stations’ over-the-air broadcasts, simulcast streams and HD signals.