A Thin Line Separates Good From Great.

(By Buzz Knight) As Jim Collins in his legendary book put it “Good is the enemy of Great. And that is one of the key reasons why we have so little that becomes great.” When thinking of what are some of the key components to a great radio station it’s important to note some of those little things that add up to separate good to great.

A perfect segue.

Beautiful imaging matching the mood of the day.

The right song for the right moment.

On Air Audio Processing that creates a great listener experience.

In car dashboard messaging that actually is accurate and meaningful.

Social media posts that are meaningful, timely and brand centric. Community involvement that is more than a collection of random PSA’s.

Localism that puts a smile on your face.

Hitting stop set placement perfectly.

Talent that understands topicality and audience engagement and connection.

A radio station that feels like a living, breathing entity rather than just a recorded loop.

These are some of the hallmarks of great radio.

Great radio that executes brilliantly in the moment.

You can tell right away when you hear it.

It’s like the beauty of a Swiss Watch.

We all know of the adage that “the little things all add up” but is this notion part of the lost art of brilliant programming?

Are Programmers so in the mode of just trying to survive and get through a day that the little things are slipping thru the cracks?

Great Programmers have always been the ones who obsess over the little things and get them right every time.

For them the little things are a badge of honor.

By them instilling that in their teams it leads them to success from every department right up till their top air talent.

Make the little things be infectious in your organization and you will win!

If we let the little things gradually slip away we will be left with nothing.

Buzz Knight is the CEO of Buzz Knight Media and can be reached by e-mail at [email protected]