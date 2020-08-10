At Entercom, It’s A New Way of Operating

When revenue falls off the cliff, adjustments need to be made to survive. When a pandemic is the reason, companies are forced to find new ways to operate. Those new ways of operating may become permanent ways of operating.
Entercom CEO David Field spoke about several examples of changes becoming permanent on his Q2 earnings call. “For example, we have substantially reduced the staffing and scope of our in house promotions departments, and will be discontinuing some of the legacy promotional practices which have diminishing value, given the rapid evolution of our digital, social and other technological capabilities in recent years.”
Field also said the company will be significantly reducing the size of its office and studio facilities. “We have learned during recent months that we can operate at a highly effective level with modified work practices and reduced workspaces.”
Entercom spent about $70 million on office rent and occupancy costs in 2019. Field says improvements in those two areas will “significantly enhance our organizational effectiveness and financial performance going forward.”
A lot of the old guard radio station (alleged) managers – even at bug market clusters and statiins- have stubbornly insisted in demanding that sales reps “show up” at the station every day, or every other day. This is because the “management” does not trust that the sales reps are working. So one “good”thing about Covid — it has forced that dinosaur “show up” thinking out the window. Reps never now need to be at the station– all paperwork can be done remotely- and more of their time can be sent selling.
And if we can cut the time-killing “sales meetings” to maybe 1 or 2 virtual meetings a month max, and NOT have them disrupt valuable 9am to 5pm selling time, that will be another major step forward. 80% of meetings are a complete waste of time, with some managers just liking to hear themselves talk.
Covid ironically, is pushing radio’s operating ways out of the 1960’s and into the modern era.