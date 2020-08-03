Charlotte Host Gets Kids Ready For Business

WSGE-FM’s afternoon driver Tim Greene has gifted eleven year old entrepreneur Imani and her two younger sisters ages seven and four with laptop computers so that they can now apply for business licenses online and move their gourmet lemonade stand to the next level.

Tim also loaded the laptops with over 30 programs on running a successful business, becoming a young millionaire and other programs that will help the sisters in the event they have to do at home schooling this fall. They also received Medals Of Honor, Certificates Of Excellence and a trophy for coming up with new gourmet lemonade flavors and catch words for their generation. The heat index outside was at 110 degrees but these young entrepreneurs want to inspire other kids from four to eleven years old to start their own businesses and give back to their communities.