    IBA Schedules First Board Meeting

    By
    Radio Ink
    -
    0

    The Independent Broadcasters Association is in business. Adams Radio Group CEO Ron Stone says he’s filed articles of incorporation in the State of Minnesota and a board meeting is set for next week. Let’s see who will sit on that board….

    Here is the initial IBA Board of Directors:
    Deborah Barrera, R Communications
    Kristin Cantrell, Seven Mountains Media and Cap City Communications
    Darrell Calton, Iliad Media Group
    Allen Dick, Dick Broadcasting
    Mike Flood, Flood Communications
    Kenneth Forte, R&F Communications
    Charles Johnson, Northstar Broadcast
    Kimberly Martinez, All Pro Broadcasting
    Gregory Pretko, Southern Stone Communications
    Kelly Radandt, Woodward Radio Group
    Tony Renda, Renda Broadcasting
    David Stephens, Stephens Media Group
    Ron Stone, Adams Radio Group
    Tony Richards, Kensington Digital
    Cindy Taylor, Ohio Midland Newsgroup
    Rebecca White, Salem Media (of Indiana)
    Sandra Woodruff, Northwest Indy Radio.

    Stone said the board meeting next week wil decide mostly organizational matters and to approve a business plan. “We will have a conference call with everyone that has signed up on www.radioiba.org scheduled shortly after the board meeting to review the business plan and goals of the IBA. If you have not signed your company up, it is not too late.”

    The IBA is designed to serve independent radio stations not being served by existing organizations and provide independent operators with ways to drive revenue and achieve cost benefits from scale that cannot be achieved alone.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here