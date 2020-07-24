IBA Schedules First Board Meeting

The Independent Broadcasters Association is in business. Adams Radio Group CEO Ron Stone says he’s filed articles of incorporation in the State of Minnesota and a board meeting is set for next week. Let’s see who will sit on that board….
Here is the initial IBA Board of Directors:
Deborah Barrera, R Communications
Kristin Cantrell, Seven Mountains Media and Cap City Communications
Darrell Calton, Iliad Media Group
Allen Dick, Dick Broadcasting
Mike Flood, Flood Communications
Kenneth Forte, R&F Communications
Charles Johnson, Northstar Broadcast
Kimberly Martinez, All Pro Broadcasting
Gregory Pretko, Southern Stone Communications
Kelly Radandt, Woodward Radio Group
Tony Renda, Renda Broadcasting
David Stephens, Stephens Media Group
Ron Stone, Adams Radio Group
Tony Richards, Kensington Digital
Cindy Taylor, Ohio Midland Newsgroup
Rebecca White, Salem Media (of Indiana)
Sandra Woodruff, Northwest Indy Radio.
Stone said the board meeting next week wil decide mostly organizational matters and to approve a business plan. “We will have a conference call with everyone that has signed up on www.radioiba.org scheduled shortly after the board meeting to review the business plan and goals of the IBA. If you have not signed your company up, it is not too late.”
The IBA is designed to serve independent radio stations not being served by existing organizations and provide independent operators with ways to drive revenue and achieve cost benefits from scale that cannot be achieved alone.