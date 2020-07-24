IBA Schedules First Board Meeting

The Independent Broadcasters Association is in business. Adams Radio Group CEO Ron Stone says he’s filed articles of incorporation in the State of Minnesota and a board meeting is set for next week. Let’s see who will sit on that board….

Here is the initial IBA Board of Directors:

Deborah Barrera, R Communications

Kristin Cantrell, Seven Mountains Media and Cap City Communications

Darrell Calton, Iliad Media Group

Allen Dick, Dick Broadcasting

Mike Flood, Flood Communications

Kenneth Forte, R&F Communications

Charles Johnson, Northstar Broadcast

Kimberly Martinez, All Pro Broadcasting

Gregory Pretko, Southern Stone Communications

Kelly Radandt, Woodward Radio Group

Tony Renda, Renda Broadcasting

David Stephens, Stephens Media Group

Ron Stone, Adams Radio Group

Tony Richards, Kensington Digital

Cindy Taylor, Ohio Midland Newsgroup

Rebecca White, Salem Media (of Indiana)

Sandra Woodruff, Northwest Indy Radio.

Stone said the board meeting next week wil decide mostly organizational matters and to approve a business plan. “We will have a conference call with everyone that has signed up on www.radioiba.org scheduled shortly after the board meeting to review the business plan and goals of the IBA. If you have not signed your company up, it is not too late.”

The IBA is designed to serve independent radio stations not being served by existing organizations and provide independent operators with ways to drive revenue and achieve cost benefits from scale that cannot be achieved alone.