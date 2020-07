Media Monitors reports that learning language site Babbel was radio’s number one advertiser for the week of July 1, 2020.

Progressive (52,296) and GEICO (45,829) are fighting it out to sell insurance to radio listeners, finishing 2nd and 3rd respectively.

Sliding into the 4th spot (from 9th) was Allstate with 38,058 spots and AutoZone rounds out the top five with 35,109.