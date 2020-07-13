Golic Staying With ESPN

According to Adam Schefter, when Mike Golic ends his run on ESPN Radio at the end of this month, he will become a college football analyst with the network. Golic was a college football analyst with the network before moving over to the radio side.

The 57-year old will see his radio run with ESPN come to an end July 31 when Golic & Wingo is replaced by Keyshawn Johnson and friends. Before Trey Wingo, Mike Golic worked with Mike Greenberg for two decades, before Greenberg took a TV job with the network. Greenberg is coming back to radio while keeping his TV duties. He’ll take over the 12-2 slot.