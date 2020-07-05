Retirees Program Internet Station

A Florida based senior living company is offering up an internet radio station for Senior Citizens. Radio Recliner was started by and for a Bridge Senior Living facility in the Orlando area. Radio Recliner DJ’s are in their 60s to late 90s and features recorded programs of music and memories 24 hours a day. According to the report in the NY Post, the project began as a campaign to encourage residents at senior living centers across the US to share memories and connect with loved ones, who have been isolated the most during the coronavirus pandemic.