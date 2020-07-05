Retirees Program Internet Station

By
Radio Ink
-
0

A Florida based senior living company is offering up an internet radio station for Senior Citizens. Radio Recliner was started by and for a Bridge Senior Living facility in the Orlando area. Radio Recliner DJ’s are in their 60s to late 90s and features recorded programs of music and memories 24 hours a day. According to the report in the NY Post, the project began as a campaign to encourage residents at senior living centers across the US to share memories and connect with loved ones, who have been isolated the most during the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here