Univision Fires Host Over Slur

The Spanish-language broadcaster has fired one of Puerto Rico’s most popular prominent hosts after he used the “N” word in an attempt to describe how Black people talk to one another.

Davila Colon said he was trying to explain to listeners of his afternoon show, “El Azote,” or “The Whip,” that Black people on the mainland sometimes refer to one another as the N-word and it’s not explicitly racist.

Univision said after conducting an investigation it decided to sever ties with Luis Davila Colon. “Earlier this week on WKAQ Radio in Puerto Rico, Luis Davila Colon used an offensive, despicable slur. We do not tolerate or accept any such vile language or attitudes in our workplace or on our air.”