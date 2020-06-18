PA Pirate Pays Fine, Surrenders Equipment

A threat of a $23,500 penalty seems to have done the trick with Anthony Edwards who’s been operating an illegal radio station he called World Hype Radio in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. Edwards decided to cut a deal with the FCC.

He’ll pay a $1,500 civil penalty for the unlicensed operation, turn in his equipment and he’s agreed that he will not operate a pirate radio station for the next 20 years or he’ll have to pay a $23,500 fine.

The station website and Facebook pages are both still up and running.

Read the Commission’s ORDER Here.