New Underwriting Director At MVYRADIO

Martha’s Vineyard based WMVY 88.7 has a new Director of Underwriting. Hilary V. Greene has radio and underwriting credentials on her Curriculum Vitae.

Green comes to the listener and local business supported station after serving as the Executive Director for the American Red Cross: Cape Islands and Southeast Chapter. Her radio resume includes stops at WCOD, WBCN and WFNX.

“It’s pretty rare to find a candidate whose experience combines a background in radio, sales, management and nonprofit, and also includes knowledge of the Cape & Islands,” said PJ Finn, Executive Director at Friends of MVYRADIO. “Hilary brings a full career’s worth of successes to our independent effort.”

“I’m very excited to join this unique organization, a radio station that truly represents the communities from the Vineyard to the Cape to Newport,” said Greene. “This is a great opportunity to connect the local business community to WMVY, helping them understand how the station can be a platform for their success during this unprecedented business environment.”