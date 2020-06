Adding more than 13,000 commercials to its schedule bumped Progressive from third to the top spot on the Media Monitors national radio advertiser chart last week. The national insurance chain ran 72,079 commercials on radio stations all across the country.

Babbel held on to the second spot with 70,875, followed by The United States Census Bureau with 55,470. Rounding out the top five were GEICO with 42,937 and Allstate with 41,655