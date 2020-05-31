Eric Ferguson Sells Home for $2.9 Million

By
Radio Ink
-
0

The Chicago Tribune is reporting that the popular WTMX-FM Chicago morning show host sold the Hinsdale mansion for $100,000 les than he and his wife purchased it for back in 2012. They originally listed the six bedroom home for $3.3 million.

