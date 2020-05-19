    We Go Right To The Hot Spot in Today’s Podcast

    By
    Radio Ink
    -
    0

    Pamal Broadcasting Market Manager Bruce Feniger says business is down between 30% and 60%, depending on the month, since the pandemic hit. The good news is he’s seeing signs of business returning in June. Bruce runs the Hudson Valley market for Pamal which is right near the hotspot of the virus. Check out how he’s making the best of this horrible situation for his team and the company. LISTEN
    Check out every episode HERERADIO INK’S CORONAVIRUS PODCAST IS SPONSORED BY DOTFM.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here