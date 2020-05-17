Univision’s Jesus Lara Joins Our Podcast

Jesus Laura, President of Univision Radio, talks about the impact of COVID 19 on programming and serving the unique needs of Hispanic audiences during this time. He also shares his perspective about the impact of the crisis on radio moving forward. LISTEN
