Massive Mask Giveaway

Thousands of masks were distributed in Hartford, CT by 99.1 WPLR. The Connoisseur Media station teamed up with WFSB-TV Channel 3 to give away 50,000 free masks.

The masks were distributed in six hours April 28. Cars started lining up at 4 AM, three hours prior to the start of the event, to receive a bag with five surgical masks.

“Community is what radio is built on and, in good times and bad, we are here to service, entertain and help our listeners,” said Keith Dakin, VP of Programming for Connoisseur Media, “Today was a great example of that. Thanks to our TV friends at WFSB we were able to hand out 50,000 free masks and really make a difference to those that needed it”

Money for the masks was the result of the “Masks For CT” effort involving the stations, Pratt & Whitney, The Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven, former Governors candidate Bob Stefanowski, United Concrete Products and Live Nation.