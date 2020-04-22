Cumulus Signs On To Feeding America Radiothon

The idea created by Adams Radio Group CEO Ron Stone has really taken off. At first Ron was looking to hook in a few independent radio stations to participate in an April 30th radiothon for Feeding America. With the addition of 424 Cumulus stations, over 2,000 individual stations are now planning to air the radiothon.

To help support the “Feeding America Emergency Radiothon,” Cumuuls stations across the country and Westwood One will also be running promos leading up to the event.

Stone said he’s thrilled to have Cumulus participating. “The Feeding America Emergency Radiothon is critical to so many people feeling the impact of this hunger crisis, a crisis so many have never experienced before. Together, we will use the power of radio to help local food banks meet the heightened demands created by COVID-19.”

All the money raised will be donated to Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

Feeding America established its COVID-19 Response Fund on March 13th. Since then, Feeding America has distributed $112.4 million and over 94 million pounds of food to food banks across the U.S., helping provide nearly 79 million meals to people facing hunger. Feeding America announced earlier this month that an estimated $1.4 billion in additional resources will be needed over the next six months to sustain operations and continue to provide food for people struggling with hunger—a 30% increase to the baseline six-month operating costs of its 200 member food banks nationwide.