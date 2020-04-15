iHeart To Honor First Responders

iHeartMedia’s First Responder Friday’s is a four-week tribute series, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, streamed LIVE on iHeartRadio’s YouTube channel and broadcasted on over 90 iHeartRadio stations. First responders and medical professionals on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis will be honored.

Starting this week Seacrest is asking listeners to share stories of how their lives have been positively impacted by police, fire, EMS and hospital workers. Every Friday through May 8 personal messages of thanks from listeners will be aired.

Each day-long on air tribute will culminate at 7 p.m. with a radio special program on iHeartRadio CHR stations nationwide and on YouTube featuring an artist, performing a 30 minute set, dedicating songs to First Responders and their families and helping to raise money for organizations supporting those on the front lines.