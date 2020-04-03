Wellness 4-1-1 Launches in Providence

Hall Communications WCTK-FM has launched a daily mental health feature called Wellness 4-1-1. WCTK midday host and licensed clinical therapist Courtney Kelley discusses mental health topics that range from managing anxiety to Covid-19 coping mechanisms.

The feature will air weekday mornings at 8:30 with a replay the following morning at 6:15 on WCTK. All episodes are posted online and resources are linked on the Wellness 4-1-1 page of Cat Country’s website (www.catcountry.com).

Kelly says she wanted to do more. “I was able to have brief conversations during my midday shift, but appearing every day with Brian and Maddie on Cat Country Mornings allows us to have a more open conversation about all of our well being during this trying time.”

All five weekly Wellness 4-1-1 episodes will be packaged together for a long form program airing Sunday morning’s at 7:30 on WCTK and on sister stations WNBH and WPVD in Providence/New Bedford.

