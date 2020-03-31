Fundraising Telethon To Be Held Friday

Austin Radio Network – KOKE-FM (98.5/99.3-FM, The HORN (KTXX 104.9/101.9-FM/AM-1260) and 105.3 The BAT (KTXX-HD4) are joining with more than a dozen media outlets in Austin to host an all-day digital telethon Friday. All proceeds will be given to All Together ATX —a new philanthropic fund created to aid community relief efforts in Central Texas.

The fund, created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, was organized by Austin Community Foundation and United Way for Greater Austin.

Media outlets participating in the all-day digital telethon are: