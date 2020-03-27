Two Listener Calls You Will Never Forget

The restaurant industry is being decimated by this virus. If a restaurant is unable to cover its bills by providing takeout only, it will have to close its doors. Hubbard West Palm Beach morning show co-hosts Tim & Chelsea heard from one of those restaurants earlier this week.

Amanda is the daughter of the owner of Morgan’s Country Kitchen. Amanda called Tim & Chelsea on the air asking them if it was ok to let listeners know they were still open for business. She was worried her mom would lose the restaurant. One day later Amanda’s mom Patty called in to let the hosts know what happened.

Listen to the two calls to the station below (the total time of the audio is 5 minutes)