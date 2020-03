It’s the sign of the times. Large gatherings can no longer be held in person with the fear of the coronavirus spreading. Salem Media Group announced on Friday it will host its 2020 annual meeting of stockholders virtually.

The 2020 annual meeting of stockholders will be held in a virtual format only at 11 a.m. PDT on May 6, 2020. Stockholders will not be able to attend the 2020 annual meeting in person.